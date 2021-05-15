Urgent search for missing tiger in Houston

More
Officials believe the tiger may have been passed around homes in a trade of exotic animals.
0:18 | 05/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Urgent search for missing tiger in Houston

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"Officials believe the tiger may have been passed around homes in a trade of exotic animals.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77715226","title":"Urgent search for missing tiger in Houston","url":"/WNT/video/urgent-search-missing-tiger-houston-77715226"}