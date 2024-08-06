US arrests Pakistani national for alleged plot to kill Trump, sources say

The Justice Department charged a Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran, accusing him of plotting political assassinations, prompting increased security for Donald Trump, according to sources.

August 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live