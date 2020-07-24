Transcript for US and China consulate showdown continues

Is making illegal moves. News tonight in the showdown between the U.S. And China. China ordering the closing of the consulate in Chengdu after the U.S. Ordered its consulate out of Houston. Tonight, a Chinese researcher is under arrest in California, accused of lying about her alleged ties to the Chinese milt tear. Here's Marcus Moore. Reporter: Tonight, beijing retaliating swiftly against the U.S. For closing China's consulate in Houston, ordering Washington to cease operations at its consulate in Chengdu. China's foreign ministry calling the move, quote, a legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable actions of the United States. Consulate workers in Houston today scrambling to get out, packing U-Hauls with garbage bags. Shredded paper littering the ground. Anonymous videos posted on social media days ago showing staff burning documents in the courtyard. We have done nothing wrong. We have just come here from the goodwill. Reporter: A senior state official saying China directed, quote, maligned and criminal activities from behind these walls, including advising nationals with alleged ties to China's military on how to evade detection in the 25 American cities where they lived. Today, the FBI apprehending this Chinese scientist tang Juan, who had sought refuge in China's consulate in San Francisco, claiming she lied about her connections to the people's liberation army when applying to work at uc-davis. Tom, the consulate in Chengdu has been a strategic outpost for U.S. Diplomats since it open in the 1985, so closing it could be disruptive to the U.S. Mission there. Tom? Marcus Moore with the back and forth spy games tonight. Now the hazmat emergency at

