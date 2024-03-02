US conducts 1st airdrop of food aid to Gaza

Pallets filled with 38,000 ready-to-eat meals were dropped from planes to help feed the people in Gaza who the UN says are on the brink of famine amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

March 2, 2024

