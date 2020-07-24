Transcript for US coronavirus deaths soar as officials call for shutdowns

Good evening. Thanks for being with us on this Friday night. I'm Tom llamas in for David. As we come to the end of another week, the coronavirus is raging and on the move. This week, 13 states saw a record number of cases. 15 states a record of hospitalizations. And seven states, a record number of deaths. The death toll from the coronavirus, take a look, up 20% from a week ago. More than 145,000 lives have been lost. The sun belt now the hardest hit, but the surge is moving Georgia setting a single day record of more than 4,800 cases. Maryland and Virginia seeing cases rise. But Florida remains the epicenter. More than 12,000 new cases just today. So many cases in Arizona, some covid patients are being transferred to hospitals in new Mexico. Hospitalizations in Texas are at a record high. South of San Antonio, crematoriums in Hidalgo county have a two-week waiting list, 24 hours after president trump conceded some hot spot cities may need to delay re-opening schools. Houston saying their schools will remain closed until at least after may cay. The CDC saying covid poses little threat to kids. McDonald's is the latest business to require face coverings at its 14,000 locations nationwide, beginning August 1st. Victor Oquendo leads us off in Florida. Reporter: Tonight, with the nation seeing another day of more than 1,000 deaths, Anthony Fauci, considering his age, saying he wouldn't be dining out for flying on an airplane and that hard hit states should halt their re-openings. You certainly have to call a pause and maybe even a backing up a bit. Reporter: White house task force coordinator Dr. Deborah birx comparing the outbreaks in Texas, Florida, and California, to the northeast early on in the pandemic. What we have right now are essentially three new Yorks. Reporter: California setting another record. A second day in a row. Cases still skyrocketing in Florida. More than 300,000 new infections in just the past month. More than 50 Florida hospitals have no available icu beds. Doctors suiting up in ppe, giving us look inside Miami's Jackson memorial hospital's expanded covid ward. It's extremely busy, so we are full. Our waiting room's full. Our areas are full. Tonight McDonald's and chipotle joining -- the agency releasing new guidance defending the push to get children back into the classroom, saying covid poses a low risk to kids. We owe it to our nation's children to take personal responsibility to do everything we can to lower the levels of covid-19 to they can go back to school safely. Reporter: The CDC recommending masks for children over the age of 2, the providing checklists to help parents decide whether to send their kids back. A large study in South Korea finding that children under the age of 10 are the only group that spreads the virus less than adults. According to a new ABC news/ipsos poll, only 40% of parents are willing to send their kids to school. It hit me real, real hard. Reporter: This woman spent a week in the hospital fighting the virus. She believe her 4-year-old brought home the virus and spread it through the house, saying he now has the antibodies. I saw the kids go through it. They're passing it along, light symptoms. My concern would be the kids transmitting to older faculty staff members in the schools. Reporter: With the situation worsening in Kentucky, the governor asked if he were a teacher would he go back in the I wouldn't ask a teacher to cothat today. Reporter: Alabama breaking its record for the most cases Thursday. Teacher Jeff Lee says he's afraid to go back. Are you growing more anxious? Are you fearful? What's it like. Yes, very much so. I think about it constantly, day and night and even dream about the scenarios. One teacher who concerned tonight. Victor Oquendo joins us from a testing site in mime beach, close for the night. The nation's top health officials are seeing positive signs emerging in some of the hard-hit states? Reporter: Tom, one of the key indicators the rate of people testing positive is on the decline this places like Arizona, Florida, and Texas. If those numbers continue to trend down we could start seeing fewer deaths and hospitalizations. Here in Florida, the mayor of Miami saying we're starting to see a flattening but no decline yet. Victor, thank you. Next, a long look back at the coronavirus.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.