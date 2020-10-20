Transcript for US Justice Department files antitrust lawsuit against Google

Now, to the blockbuster anti-trust lawsuit against Google tonight. The justice department accusing the tech giant of being a Mon Nop lis gatekeeper for the internet. Google handles nearly 90% of what Americans are searching for on the internet. Here's our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Reporter: The justice department declaring war on Google. Every day, billions of people come here with questions. Reporter: Federal prosecutors accusing Google of being a monopoly gatekeeper for the internet, accounting for close to 90% of searches in the country. They claim the tech giant has been engaging in "Anti-competitive tactics," paying phone manufacturers and tech companies billions to allow goinged to be their default search engine. Prosecutors alleging the ties were so deep, a senior apple official wrote, "Our vision is that we work as if we are one company." According to the complaint, in some cases, even if consumers want to delete Google from their devices, they can't. Google's conduct is illegal under tradition anti-trust principles and must be stopped. Reporter: William Barr today calling the lawsuit "A monumental case for the department of justice, and more importantly, for the American consumer." David, doj is asking a judge to rule that Google violated anti-trust laws and that could lead to the company being broken into smaller pieces. Today, Google responded, saying the lawsuit is deeply flowed and would do nothing to help consumers. Google said this would only prop up lower quality search engines. Pierre, thank you. We're going to turn new to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.