Tom, thank you. We continue to ask every night, what is next for America? Will there be a second wave of the virus? Tonight, the race to ramp up testing for antibodies, to see if we've had exposure to the virus. The new trial under way in Michigan. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, amid fears of a second wave of the virus, the nation's largest antibody test. 38,000 employees at Beaumont health center in Michigan being screened to see who is immune. Emergency workers getting these in California. Everyone's concerned that we get over to the apex of the curve, they're worried about a spike again downstream. Reporter: Now emerging, cases of the virus possibly striking twice. This woman tested negative about a week ago, but on Monday, she died from covid-19. The Spanish flu first hit in March of 1918. It then subsided. The pandemic ultimately killing more than 50 million worldwide. If we do something stupid, you will see those numbers go right back up tomorrow. Period. Reporter: And across the country tonight, an experimental treatment allowing patients who've had the virus and recovered to donate their blood. Now being fast-tracked by the fda. This man's daughter is begging for somebody to donate plasma to help save him. I hate to say it's our last hope, but it is our next hope. Reporter: There are indications the treatment works. Jimmie Hayden has was hospitalized April 2nd. By 7:00 that night, he was on a ventilator. I did not expect that at all. Reporter: He's been intubated since then. Last Thursday, he got the plasma treatment. On Monday, he gave his wife Ashley that thumbs up. His doctors say he may be taken off the ventilator today. If you could talk to that first donor, what would you say to him? Because I don't know what to say other than thank you. And I don't think it expresses enough of how I feel. So much hope that those treatments will work. Matt, you just spoke with California's governor, you asked about testing and the tracking and tracing of people to try to keep infections down when we slowly reopen? Reporter: That's going to be one of the most important things, he told me. In the past, when the virus just broke out, it was the health department that tracked and traced people. Now he hopes technology can do the job. Apps that could tell you in a flash alert whether you've been exposed to the virus, or if someone should be in isolation, you will get a flash alert to get back inside and away from the public. David? Sounds encouraging, but they need to get it ready, and quickly. Matt, thank you.

