US men’s swimming takes gold at Games

On day three of the Olympics, swimmer Caeleb Bressel leads the U.S. men’s relay team to first place and reigning champ swimmer Katie Ledecky lost her title in the 400 free by half a second.
2:05 | 07/26/21

