Transcript for US now has more than 105,000 cases of coronavirus

We begin tonight with new developments in the coronavirus emergency in America and around the world. President trump tonight weighing a drastic move. The U.S. Now with more than 119,000 cases and nearly 2,000 the president unexpectedly announcing he may issue a two-week quarantine for parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The governor calling it a federal declaration of war on the states. New York state with about half of those cases, overwhelming hospitals. Andrew Cuomo saying the state has begun large scale testing of an experimental treatment. Tonight, the U.S. Navy hospital ship "The comfort" making its way to New York, deploying from Norfolk Virginia. Cedric Dixon the first uniformed officer to die of coronavirus. Chicago in danger of becoming the next hot zone. Turning Mccormick place into a hospital. And L.A. Closing its beaches for now. Case there is expected to soar. The various also spreading across Texas, more than 2,000 cases now. Stephanie Ramos leads us off tonight. Reporter: Today, president trump sending a Navy hospital ship to help hard hit New York. But as he departed the white house, trump floated the idea of shutting down the entire region. There's a possibility that sometime today we'll do a quarantine -- short-term, two weeks -- on New York, probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut. Reporter: The proposed order could affect the tri-state's more than 30 million residents, the most populous urban area in the country. This would be an enforceable quarantine. And, you know, I'd rather not do it, but we may need it. Reporter: The president saying he spoke to New York's governor Andrew Cuomo before his announcement. But during his own press conference minutes later, the governor caught off-guard. No, I haven't had those conversations. I don't even know what that means. I don't know how that could be legally enforceable, and from a medical point of view, I don't know what you would be accomplishing. But I can tell you, I just -- I don't even like the sound of it. Not even understanding what it is, I don't like the sound of it. Reporter: A regional quarantine of such magnitude appears to be unprecedented. Tom Bossert worked for president trump as his homeland security adviser. Although the president has these authorities it would be a necessary precondition that the governor and mayor and all the officials under their command and control do this voluntarily, in agreement, and more importantly, with their cooperation. Reporter: Trump saying governors from states less affected by the virus asked him to look into a quarantine for the tri-state area. South Carolina, Texas, Maryland, Florida, among the states asking visitors from some areas like New York and Louisiana to self-isolate. In Rhode Island, these stark images, the National Guard, deployed to train stations. Checking passengers tickets. Anyone who has been to New York told to quarantine for 14 days. The governor also ordering the National Guard to go door to door, looking for people who have traveled to New York, collecting their contact information, asking them to self quarantine as well. And state troopers stopping drivers with New York plates. Folks from New York present a different kind of danger to the people of Rhode Island. I know this is unusual. I know it's extreme. And I know some people don't agree with it. Reporter: The virus striking around the country. In Illinois, more than 450 new cases and 13 deaths, including an infant. If you haven't been paying attention, maybe this is your wakeup call. Reporter: The Mccormick place convention center in Chicago set to be transformed into a 3,000-bed hospital for coronavirus patients. In Louisiana, another hotspot, more than 3,000 cases and more than 130 people dead. Mardi gras held in the state just a few weeks ago. The mayor of New Orleans saying she would have canceled the iconic parades if there would have been more guidance from the federal government at the time. When it's not taken seriously at the federal level, it's very difficult to transcend down to the local level in making these decisions. Reporter: In Los Angeles, officials implemented even more restrictions, closing most hiking trails and beaches. Offshore, one of the Navy's floating hospital ships, "Mercy," starting to admit patients with ailments other than the virus today. "The comfort" sailing toward New York, bringing 1,000 beds. With more than 52,000 covid-19 cases, the state is the epicenter of the crisis in this country. The death toll climbing now to 700, up more than 200 from just yesterday. The governor announcing today four new emergency medical facilities, like this one at the javits center, will be built. Stephanie Ramos joins us now from New York. I want to go back to the president's comments. About possibly quarantining parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. When the president first made the comments it surprised some of the governors of those states. Reporter: Absolutely, Tom. And there are still a lot of questions tonight. Andrew Cuomo says a multistate quarantine would not be legal and that it would be more of a lockdown. And Connecticut's governor, who says he's been in touch with Cuomo, says wants to speak with the president about this, afraid confusion could lead to panic. Tom. Stephanie Ramos on the breaking developments tonight. Stephanie, thank you.

