US ramps up sanctions, targets Russian oligarchs

Some of Russia’s wealthiest billionaires and close allies of Vladimir Putin are the targets of new U.S. sanctions. The White House hopes financial pain will force Putin to end the war.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live