Transcript for US sees record jobs gains in June

Now to your money, and the economic whiplash tonight. First, the good news. A record 4.8 million jobs were added in June. Unemployment rate falling to 11.1%. But with the virus surging again in recent days, some workers are losing their jobs for a second time. Here's ABC's chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis. Very tonight, 3 out of 10 Americans who lost their jobs during the shutdowns now back at work. The president eager to relay a those record-breaking jobs numbers to the American people. Today's announcement proves that our economy is roaring back. It's coming back extremely strong. Reporter: But critics like presumptive democratic nominee Joe Biden were quick to point out that many states have started rolling back or pausing plans to reopen parts of their economies this month, too. This report measures job gains as of June the 12th. In the days since, we've seen cases spiking around the country. Some businesses closed down Reporter: The rollback sending employees like Dallas bartender Randee Heitzman, who returned to work in may, back to the unemployment line. I got furloughed with almost no notice from my job. This second round, I think, is going to be more stressful. Reporter: Layoffs persistently high. For the 15th straight week, more than 1 million Americans have filed new claims for unemployment benefits. We saw long lines at this unemployment office near Oklahoma today. But Tom, given that record rehiring, analysts expect the white house will allow the $600 added weekly unemployment benefit to expire at the end of this Mont though they say some additional stimulus is necessary for the American people, given those persistent layoffs and sky high unemployment. Tom? Rebecca Jarvis for us tonight. Rebecca, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.