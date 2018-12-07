US service member killed in Afghanistan operation

More
The death marks the fourth American soldier killed in Afghanistan this year.
0:10 | 07/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US service member killed in Afghanistan operation
And an American loss tonight in the war in Afghanistan the Pentagon reporting US service member has died of a wounds sustained combat operation in eastern Afghanistan. It was the second US fatality in a week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56553596,"title":"US service member killed in Afghanistan operation","duration":"0:10","description":"The death marks the fourth American soldier killed in Afghanistan this year.","url":"/WNT/video/us-service-member-killed-afghanistan-operation-56553596","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.