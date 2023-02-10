US shoots down 'high-altitude object' over Alaska

The White House said Friday that a "high-altitude object" has been shot down over Alaska, less than a week after U.S. officials said they shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

February 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live