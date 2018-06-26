What's in the travel ban? The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to uphold the travel ban, saying it is "squarely within" the president's authority.

Supreme Court rules in favor of Trump's controversial travel ban The Supreme Court has upheld the Trump administration's travel ban in one the most highly anticipated decisions of this year, saying the ban is "squarely within" the president's authority.

Senators react to Supreme Court ruling in favor of travel ban Some senators insisted legislation must be passed to combat the travel ban, while others praised President Trump for trying to keep the country safe.