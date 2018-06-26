-
Now Playing: What's in the travel ban?
-
Now Playing: President Trump calls travel ban ruling 'a great victory' for the country
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court rules in favor of Trump's controversial travel ban
-
Now Playing: Senators react to Supreme Court ruling in favor of travel ban
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: SCOTUS rules on travel ban, Pittsburgh protests continue
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court upholds Trump's travel ban
-
Now Playing: US Supreme Court upholds Trump's travel ban in 5-4 ruling
-
Now Playing: Sessions praises 'important' Supreme Court travel ban ruling
-
Now Playing: Widow accepts Medal of Honor for WWII veteran
-
Now Playing: Trump praises travel ban ruling as 'great victory'
-
Now Playing: Trump continues to say Harley-Davidson used tariffs as excuse
-
Now Playing: Jon Meacham on why Trump's 'fear of the other' rhetoric works
-
Now Playing: Rep. Maxine Waters says she didn't advocate harm
-
Now Playing: Trump amps up feud with Democrat Maxine Waters
-
Now Playing: Trump escalates feud with California Democrat Maxine Waters
-
Now Playing: Terry Crews testifies about sexual assault on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: US-made pen company celebrates 50 years of journeying to space
-
Now Playing: State of emergency in parts of N. California due to fires
-
Now Playing: Officials warn fast-food restaurant customers of possible health risk