US surpasses daily COVID-19 record

The U.S. is now reporting 277,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. This comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defends its recommendation to shorten isolation times.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live