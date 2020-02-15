Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for US and Taliban announce agreement
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:02","description":"The deals including a seven-day “reduction in violence,” the first step in bringing home U.S. troops.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68998182","title":"US and Taliban announce agreement","url":"/WNT/video/us-taliban-announce-agreement-68998182"}