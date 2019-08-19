US teen badly wounded in massive gas blast in Cambodia

A loaded fuel truck ignited at a gas station, injuring 13, including Abigail Alexander, 18, of Ohio.
To the index of other news tonight in an American teenager was badly injured in a massive gas explosion overseas a loaded fuel truck ignited. At a gas station that's in Cambodia authority C at least thirteen people were injured. And that included eighteen year old Abigail Alexander from Ohio who was badly burned a co funding page has now been set up to help cover medical bills and travel expenses to get her home.

