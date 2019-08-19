Transcript for US teen badly wounded in massive gas blast in Cambodia

To the index of other news tonight in an American teenager was badly injured in a massive gas explosion overseas a loaded fuel truck ignited. At a gas station that's in Cambodia authority C at least thirteen people were injured. And that included eighteen year old Abigail Alexander from Ohio who was badly burned a co funding page has now been set up to help cover medical bills and travel expenses to get her home.

