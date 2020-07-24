US tops 4M coronavirus cases as CDC revises predictions

More
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the death toll could hit 175,000 by August 15 after the U.S. crossed 4 million cases, with hospitalizations on the rise in 41 states.
5:14 | 07/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US tops 4M coronavirus cases as CDC revises predictions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:14","description":"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the death toll could hit 175,000 by August 15 after the U.S. crossed 4 million cases, with hospitalizations on the rise in 41 states. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71951594","title":"US tops 4M coronavirus cases as CDC revises predictions","url":"/WNT/video/us-tops-4m-coronavirus-cases-cdc-revises-predictions-71951594"}