Transcript for US woman badly injured after hippo attack in Zimbabwe river

vacation scare for an American couple traveling in Africa. The wife was attacked by a hippo. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo tonight. Reporter: Kristen yaldor and her husband, Ryan, were on the trip of a lifetime. A wild horizon's safari down the zambezi river in Zimbabwe. The tour company says a hippo capsized the Florida couple's canoe, sending them overboard. As Kristen yaldor "Was swimming to shore she was attacked and pulled under water." Her family says the hippo dragged Kristen, its jaws snapping down and her leg and breaking her femur before she could escape. We've seen how fast hippos can lung from under water. A safari guide narrowly escaping one in Botswana. Hippos are the most dangerous mammals in Africa. They can be up to 17 feet long and weigh nearly 10,000 pounds. As for yaldor, the tour company says she was airlifted to a medical facility less than an hour after the attack, where her family says she was in intensive care. A source close to the family tells ABC news Kristen bunched the hippo in the face repeatedly before she got away. The family says she's lucky to be alive. David? Thank you, Victor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.