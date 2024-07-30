US women's gymnastics wins team gold medal

Team USA stars Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera took home gold in the team event in Paris on Tuesday.

July 30, 2024

