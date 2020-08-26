Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19

The Olympic star revealed his positive diagnosis after a surprise birthday party at his home in Jamaica.
0:09 | 08/26/20

Comments
Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19

