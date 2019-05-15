Former USC soccer coach pleads guilty in college cheating scandal

More
Laura Janke admitted that she took bribes to create fake athletic profiles and agreed to cooperate with investigators for minimal prison time.
0:21 | 05/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former USC soccer coach pleads guilty in college cheating scandal
To the new headline tonight in the college admissions cheating scandal former US seeks soccer coach. More gently pleading guilty today admitting she took bribes to create fake athletic profiles including four actress Laurie walk opens daughters sheik says. Drink he agreed to cooperate with investigators for minimal prison time Laughlin and her husband face up to forty years in prison. If convicted.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"Laura Janke admitted that she took bribes to create fake athletic profiles and agreed to cooperate with investigators for minimal prison time.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63037321","title":"Former USC soccer coach pleads guilty in college cheating scandal","url":"/WNT/video/usc-soccer-coach-pleads-guilty-college-cheating-scandal-63037321"}