Transcript for Former USC soccer coach pleads guilty in college cheating scandal

To the new headline tonight in the college admissions cheating scandal former US seeks soccer coach. More gently pleading guilty today admitting she took bribes to create fake athletic profiles including four actress Laurie walk opens daughters sheik says. Drink he agreed to cooperate with investigators for minimal prison time Laughlin and her husband face up to forty years in prison. If convicted.

