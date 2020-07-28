Transcript for Vaccine results appear promising as coronavirus grips US

Good evening and it's great to have you with us here on a very busy Tuesday night. The president speaking just a short time ago and making news, retweeting a video taken down by Twitter. He was pressed about the doctor and what he said in a moment. The president also addressed Dr. Anthony Fauci's high approval ratings, asking why don't I, and the administration, have those ratings? And as they continue to battle the virus in the south, there are early indicators tonight it might be reappearing in some states in the north. The death toll continues to climb. More than 148,000 lives lost in the U.S. And a grim new report from Florida, a record 191 deaths in just 24 hours. More than 9,000 more positive cases. More than 8,000 new cases in Texas. And is the warning in a document from the white house task force obtained by "The New York Times" tonight. 21 states now listed in a so-called red zone, with a surge in cases. They're recommending they roll back reopenings. Much of the spread, Dr. Deborah birx and Dr. Fauci indicating from so-called super spreader events. Hundreds at a concert in new York's Hamptons over the weekend and at this mass church gathering on a beach in San Diego. Tonight here, authorities and what they believe what could be a real turning point in the race for a vaccine tonight. We'll guide you through it all tonight. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo, leading us off from Florida tonight. Reporter: Just a day after moderna's vaccine trial started its critical final phase of human trials, new evidence the vaccine might act quickly. 7 of 8 primates injected with the vaccine showed no detectible virus in their lungs just two days after exposure. Dr. Anthony Fauci hopeful about moderna's early results. I am cautiously optimistic as we get into the late fall and early winter, we will have an answer and I believe it will be positive. Reporter: On moderna's heels, pharmaceutical giant pfizer launching the final phase of its vaccine trial with 30,000 volunteers. Volunteers at this point are going to be true heroes to help us determine which of these vaccines is best. Reporter: And some of those volunteers will expose themselves to the virus right here in Florida, where it's raging. The state marking its deadliest 24 hours yet, 191 lives lost. The nation's second-largest teachers union saying it will support members who move to strike in areas that reopen classrooms without adequate safety measures. A new report from the white house coronavirus task force obtained by "The New York Times" urges 21 states with outbreaks, so called red Zones, to put more restrictions in place. Task force coordinator Dr. Deborah birx today urging people to avoid large groups. We are still seeing significant outbreaks occurring from birthday parties, graduation parties, family reunions. Reporter: Across the country, concern after mass gatherings like this church event on a California beach and a charity concert in New York's Hamptons. The governor tweeting out this video, saying he was appalled, announcing an investigation. Organizers say they followed CDC guidelines and tried to insure social distancing. And tonight, major league baseball's season in jeopardy, now 17 Miami marlins players and staff infected. Their season put on pause. The manager of the world series champion nationals admits he's nervous. Because of my heart condition, what happens to me if I do get it? I have to be extra careful. Reporter: In nearby Baltimore, colleagues mourning the loss of 56-year-old doctor Joseph Costa, who ran the icu at mercy medical, saying he had a "Wonderfully big heart." Doctors in Georgia spent 49 grueling days saving Michael mullunix, who was on a ventilator for three weeks. I want y'all to take this virus very seriously, because it's not a joke. Reporter: His entire family of eight contracted covid. Michael was hit the hardest, despite not having any pre-existing conditions. Staff celebrated when he was released, but his recovery is just beginning. Back home, we witnessed rare and difficult moments. While we spoke with his mother, an occupational therapist started working with Michael. Squeeze my fingers, hard as you can. Reporter: The former high school football player now unable to walk on his own. His voice is badly damaged from breathing tubes. This stuff is real. Reporter: I know it's tough, but watching Michael go through that, as a mother, what's it like? You never you never thought you see your son, you know, with all the tubes. I have a picture of him and his brother that I would put on my pillow. And I didn't want to close it until he got home. Reporter: A long road ahead for Michael and his family. While some numbers are improving across the sun belt, cases are climbing in other parts of the country. States like Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee. Dr. Anthony Fauci warning we can't afford another surge. David? Victor, thank you. And president trump under

