{"duration":"1:35","description":"The CDC and FDA are probing at least 193 possible cases of severe lung illness among reported users of e-cigarettes across 22 states since June.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65156329","title":"Vape user with severe respiratory illness dies in Illinois hospital","url":"/WNT/video/vape-user-severe-respiratory-illness-dies-illinois-hospital-65156329"}