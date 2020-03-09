Transcript for Former Vice President Joe Biden meets with Jacob Blake’s family in Kenosha

Now to the race for 2020. Joe Biden in the battleground state of Wisconsin, meeting privately with the family of Jacob Blake. Speaking on the phone with Jacob in his hospital bed. Then at a community meeting, pledging support and denouncing violence, but saying president trump is only making it worse. Now, the president is threatening to withhold federal funding from democratic-run cities. Here's ABC's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Joe Biden today touching down in Kenosha and meeting with the family of Jacob Blake. Something president trump did not do when he visited earlier Biden speaking with Blake himself from his hospital bed, where he is now paralyzed after being shot seven times in the back by a white house officer. He talked about how nothing was going to defeat him. How whether he walked again or not, he was not going to give up. Reporter: He then met with members of the community still reeling. Vice president Joe Biden is here to listen, learn and help us heal. Reporter: Portia Bennett demanded police treat black Americans equally. We hear so many people saying, oh, we're going to give you this, we're going to give you that. But we have yet to see action. Reporter: Local business owner barb deberge describing how looters tried to burn her store down. We have never, ever seen anything as devastating. Reporter: Biden denounced the violence, but said the president is only making matters worse. I thought you could defeat hate. Hate only hides. It only hides. And when someone in authority breathes oxygen under that rock, it legitimizes the dark side of human nature. Reporter: This is Biden's second trip to a battleground state this week, after spending most of the past five months at home in Delaware. A new poll shows him up eight points in Wisconsin. But Biden knows what happened to Hillary Clinton four years ago. She never campaigned in Wisconsin and Wisconsin went for Donald Trump. All right, Mary Bruce joins us now from Washington. And Mary, I want to turn to another headline tonight. President trump sticking with his law and order message, had's now threatening to strip federal funding from cities that have seen an uptick in violence, including New York? Reporter: Tom, this is a political move that is certain to be challenged in court. The president saying, quote, my administration will not allow federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless Zones. Leaders of those cities are outraged, calling this a political stunt to distract from trump's handling of the pandemic. Mary Bruce with news from the campaign trail. Mary, thank you.

