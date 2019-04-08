Transcript for Victims of the El Paso massacre

We are learning more tonight at the horror of the El Paso attack from those who survived it. Among them, a mother who was shot by the gunman and pretended to be dead to stay alive. ABC's will Carr in El Paso tonight. Reporter: Maribel Latin was raising money for her daughter's soccer team outside of Walmart when the attacker started firing. He shot eight rounds. I had to pretend I was dead. All I could say was, "God, please take care of my children." Reporter: She came face to face with the killer. He was the calmest person ever. He didn't say anything, just plain hatred and anger. Reporter: 9 gunman shot her in the arm and shoot. She wounded another woman, her grandson a witness to the carnage. And the parents getting shot. My mommy. My mommy got shot. These are things that children their ages, no children in any world should see things like that. Reporter: I asked that victim what her message is tonight to the gunman. She wants him to know that hate does not cure hate. Will Carr with us here in el Paso. Thank you.

