Video captured police officer allegedly pulling weapon on children

More
The department launched an investigation after the video was posted online.
1:16 | 07/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video captured police officer allegedly pulling weapon on children

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56444614,"title":"Video captured police officer allegedly pulling weapon on children ","duration":"1:16","description":"The department launched an investigation after the video was posted online.","url":"/WNT/video/video-captured-police-officer-allegedly-pulling-weapon-children-56444614","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.