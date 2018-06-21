Video captures dramatic rescue in fiery crash

More
Nevada troopers notice a large fire on the side of the road along U.S. Highway 95 near Lake Mead Boulevard.
0:09 | 06/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video captures dramatic rescue in fiery crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56075185,"title":"Video captures dramatic rescue in fiery crash ","duration":"0:09","description":"Nevada troopers notice a large fire on the side of the road along U.S. Highway 95 near Lake Mead Boulevard.","url":"/WNT/video/video-captures-dramatic-rescue-fiery-crash-56075185","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.