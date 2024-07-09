Video captures rescue of 7 boaters injured after high-speed crash

Video shows deputies and firefighters at the scene climbing onto the 35-foot boat as it sank. There were eight people on board, including two children. Three victims were airlifted to the hospital.

July 9, 2024

