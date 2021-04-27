Video captures unidentified object during SpaceX launch

During the Friday morning launch of the SpaceX Dragon, which is carrying four astronauts, video captured an unidentified object. Sources told ABC News it’s likely ice and poses almost no danger.
1:32 | 04/27/21

