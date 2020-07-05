Video of February murder of unarmed black jogger released, no arrests made

More
Ahmaud Arbery was out jogging when he was shot by Gregory and Travis McMichael, who said they believed he was responsible for a number of local break-ins.
2:05 | 05/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video of February murder of unarmed black jogger released, no arrests made

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:05","description":"Ahmaud Arbery was out jogging when he was shot by Gregory and Travis McMichael, who said they believed he was responsible for a number of local break-ins.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70545023","title":"Video of February murder of unarmed black jogger released, no arrests made","url":"/WNT/video/video-february-murder-unarmed-black-jogger-released-arrests-70545023"}