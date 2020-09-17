Transcript for New video released of Alexei Navalny's hotel room as colleagues gather evidence

Overseas tonight, we have new reporting on Vladimir Putin's foe, alexei navalny, recovering in a German hospital. There's new video tonight emerging in the suspected poisoning. And here's Martha Raddatz. Reporter: Tonight, while alexei navalny remains hospitalized in Germany, new and alarming details in this deepening mystery. Video just release showeding the hotel room where navalny, Putin's biggest critic, had stayed in siberia. His colleagues seen gathering the evidence, including a water bottle they say a German military lab had found traces on of the same deadly nerve agent used to poison him. He's absolutely lucky to be alive. This is one of the most potent chemical weapons ever created. Reporter: The hotel room search by his supporters was launched immediately after navalny fell violently ill on his flight to Moscow. Passengers recording the sound of his moaning before navalny was rushed to the hospital after an emergency landing and moved to Germany a few days later. Germany confirmed that he had been poisoned by the military grade nerve agent novichok. The traces of the toxic agent were not found in the water itself, suggesting rather that navalny had been poisoned before he touched the bottle and before he got to the airport. The Russians deny they had anything to do with navalny's poisoning, but the same type of nerve agent has been used in a prior assassination attempt of a former Russian spy who dared defy Putin. David? Martha Raddatz, thank you.

