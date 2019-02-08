Video shows bat flying through cabin on Spirit Airlines plane

The bat appeared 30 minutes into the flight from Charlotte to Newark; passengers were finally able to trap the bat in a restroom until the plane landed.
0:24 | 08/02/19

