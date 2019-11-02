Video shows car striking at least 10 people in California

The driver was arrested and is accused of driving under the influence.
0:10 | 02/11/19

Transcript for Video shows car striking at least 10 people in California
To be index in new video of the alleged DUI crash in Fullerton California the driver slamming his pickup truck right into a crowd at least ten people this. The driver is under arrest some of the injuries are critical.

