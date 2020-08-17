Transcript for New video shows faceoff between Black Lives Matter protestors and Chicago

The shootings coming at a time with clashes between police and protesters across the country. Here's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Tonight in Chicago, new video of a face-off between black lives matter protesters and police. This group changed their appearance, and began pushing our officers, and eventually assaulting them. Reporter: Police say one officer was hit repeatedly with a skateboard. 24 people were arrested. Chicago authorities say peaceful protests are being hijacked. We are absolutely not going to tolerate people who come to these protests looking for a fight and are intending to injure our police officers. Reporter: In Michigan, fist-fights and violence as members of the proud boys, labeled a hate group by the southern poverty law center, were confronted by anti-racism protesters. A black reporter was knocked to the ground. I'm being arrested. I'm being arrested now. Reporter: His employer says he was charged with impeding traffic and later released. I'm media, dude. Reporter: And in Portland, police declaring a riot, saying protesters were throwing rocks and glass bottles. The 80th day in a row of protests against police brutality and systemic racism following the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police. Tom, protesters around the country say they will keep going strong until lawmakers come up with sweeping changes to the criminal justice system. Tom? Clayton, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.