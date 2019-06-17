Transcript for Video shows a flight attendant hitting the ceiling of a 737 jet during rough air

We turn next tonight to the terrifying scene inside a passenger plane. Turbulence violently rocking the jet, flowing a flight attendant and her drink cart right into the aisle. Several passengers were injured. ABC's David Kerley covers aviation. Reporter: Tonight, one of the most extreme cases of turbulence caught on camera. A flight attendant, picking up empty beverage cups, slammed into the ceiling of the 737. The suddenness and strength of the turbulence highlighted by how much is thrown to that ceiling, including the beverage cart, as the jet drops significantly. The cart crashing onto passengers, some scalded by hot water, according to those on the Bulgarian jetliner from Kosovo to Switzerland. Ten passengers were transported to the hospital. Even though the airline said the turbulence was expected, the flight attendant was up collecting glasses anyway. There are about 27 significant turbulence events in the U.S. Each year, with 14 serious injuries and 70 minor, on average. In this case, despite being slammed to the ceiling, the airline says the flight attendant was uninjured. David Kerley tonight. David, thank you.

