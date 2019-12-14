Transcript for Video shows a gunman firing into a police squad car, killing an officer in Arkansas

Next to to the chilling Sr. Vie Lance video just released, what police are calling a cold-blooded ambush and execution of one of their own. The suspect coming up behind the officer opening fire last weekend. New details on that case and here's ABC's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: Tonight, police releasing this chilling surveillance video of a gunman seen firing repeatedly into a squad car, killing the unsuspected officer. The ambush taking place a week ago in Arkansas, right in front of a police station. Authorities calling it an ambush and execution. You can see police rush out of this station in pursuit of the suspect. The suspect, he's down on the west side of the building. Reporter: They chase him down through the alleyway. Killing the suspect. The officer, 27-year-old Stephen Carr. This week, a solemn procession to honor the fallen hero was led by Carr's siblings. He came from a law enforcement family. He knew what the job was about and he just wanted to serve his community. Reporter: Tom, that officer had been on the force for 2 2 years. Now, tonight, authorities tell us that the investigation continues.

