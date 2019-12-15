Video shows holiday shoppers running for safety in a mall after hearing gunshots

More
Plus, the FDA has approved a fish oil-based drug for heart and diabetes patients to reduce the risk of potentially deadly complications.
1:16 | 12/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows holiday shoppers running for safety in a mall after hearing gunshots

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:16","description":"Plus, the FDA has approved a fish oil-based drug for heart and diabetes patients to reduce the risk of potentially deadly complications.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67736342","title":"Video shows holiday shoppers running for safety in a mall after hearing gunshots ","url":"/WNT/video/video-shows-holiday-shoppers-running-safety-mall-hearing-67736342"}