Transcript for Video shows a police officer rescuing a family from a burning home in Missouri

exclusive. A Missouri police officer braving the flames and smoke of a house fire, saving a little girl and her grandmother. Tonight, speaking out about the dramatic moments. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, a rookie officer's body camera capturing that daring rescue. Watch out. Back up, back up. Reporter: You can see flames shooting out of this Missouri home. Panicked screams coming from the basement. So I ran up to the window and they were just saying, help, help. I basically tried to kick the window in. Reporter: Latonya hart and her 3-year-old granddaughter helplessly trapped inside. Gas-wise, I didn't know if something was gonna explode so I was just trying to get everyone away as fast as possible. Reporter: Officer Daniel Rodriguez breaking the window to get to them. Reaching in, grabbing the toddler and handing her to neighbors before rushing back. Hey, come here. Watch this kid. Watch this kid. Reporter: Managing to pull hart out just in time. Her home condemned. But hart thankful she and her family escaped unharmed. Love you, Mr. Officer, for helping us. Thank you for helping us get out of there. Reporter: Officials say the fire started in the front of the home and is considered officer Rodriguez is just 25 years old and has been on the force less than a year.

