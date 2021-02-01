Video shows rescue of man and two dogs trapped in icy water

Video from police in Pinedale, Wyoming, shows firefighters using a rope and ladder to rescue the occupants of a submerged pickup truck after it crashed into a frozen river.
0:20 | 01/02/21

