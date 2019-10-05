Video shows Russian President Vladimir Putin tripping at annual hockey game

Several players rushed to help the leader, who'd tripped on a rug; Putin scored eight goals.
0:16 | 05/10/19

And Russian president Vladimir Putin hitting the ice literally here's the video from Sochi today food and tripping on a rug it. Ouch on the ice and an annual hockey game with former Russian pros several players rushing to help Boone's OK in fact he scored eight schools.

