Transcript for Video shows terrifying moment as children escape burning charter bus

Next tonight, a frightening scene in a Texas highway. A fire breaks out on a bus, children returning from camp. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: The children from a Texas church who escaped from this burning charter bus were coming home today from summer camp in San Antonio, when they say it started wobbling and smoking and smelling like burnt rubber. That's when the driver stopped and told everyone to get off. A driver passing by recorded this video of the fire on a cell phone. It made me freak out more. Reporter: Everyone got out just in time. For reasons that aren't yet clear the bus exploded. Traffic on U.S. 281 in blanco county was blocked in both directions. The black smoke filled the sky and could be seen for miles. Six of the children had to be treated for smoke inhalation. It took firefighters two hours to put out the flames. The church says this was likely an engine issue and they worked with the charter company before but probably never again. David? Thank you.

