Violence erupts between Venezuelan National Guard and demonstrators

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's decision to break diplomacy with Colombia occurred on a day in which protesters took to the streets and the military released teargas.
2:06 | 02/23/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Violence erupts between Venezuelan National Guard and demonstrators

