Transcript for Violent protest in streets of Hong Kong

We'll turnover seas now to Hong Kong. Tens of thousands, again taking to the streets. Protesters storming a government building there. Riot police responding with tear dozens reportedly injured. The protests spliling into the streets and turning violent. Here's ABC's foreign correspondent James Longman. Reporter: With makeshift battering rams, protesters smash through the glass, storming Hong Kong's legislative building. Inside, chaos, as they make their way to the chamber, spraying graffiti on the walls, their anger scrawled over the city's emblem. Holding the building for hours, until midnight, when riot police descend. Charging at the crowd, throwing tear gas. Outside, riot police batons take on the umbrellas that have again become a symbol of this cause. Their anger growing for weeks over a proposed extradition law which would deport citizens of Hong Kong wanted by beijing to face mainland justice. Tonight, Hong Kong's leader Carrie lam condemning the violence, but in a possible victory for protesters, says the bill likely won't come into law. While these protests have perhaps killed an unpopular law, Hong Kong's long-term future in the shadow of an increasingly authoritarian mainland China, is still in the balance. Cecilia? Incredible images there. James, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.