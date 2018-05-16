The volcano 'Code Red' in Hawaii

More
A plume of volcanic ash lingered over the Kilauea volcano Wednesday, prompting more warnings for pilots to avoid the mountain a day after it spewed ash 12,000 feet into the air, scientists said.
0:51 | 05/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The volcano 'Code Red' in Hawaii

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55219779,"title":"The volcano 'Code Red' in Hawaii","duration":"0:51","description":"A plume of volcanic ash lingered over the Kilauea volcano Wednesday, prompting more warnings for pilots to avoid the mountain a day after it spewed ash 12,000 feet into the air, scientists said.","url":"/WNT/video/volcano-code-red-hawaii-55219779","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.