Volunteers spend Thanksgiving helping search efforts in California

More
Communities flattened by wildfires are now bracing for a new challenge: heavy rains and flash floods.
1:48 | 11/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Volunteers spend Thanksgiving helping search efforts in California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59368056,"title":"Volunteers spend Thanksgiving helping search efforts in California","duration":"1:48","description":"Communities flattened by wildfires are now bracing for a new challenge: heavy rains and flash floods. ","url":"/WNT/video/volunteers-spend-thanksgiving-helping-search-efforts-california-59368056","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.