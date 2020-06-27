New warnings, closures as COVID cases rise in 23 states

Florida and Texas have shut down bars and reversed course on reopening as officials race to contain new coronavirus outbreaks.
4:32 | 06/27/20

New warnings, closures as COVID cases rise in 23 states

