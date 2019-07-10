Transcript for Waterborne infection in neonatal intensive care unit kills 3 babies

And next, to a hospital mystery this evening. The deadly outbreak of a bacteria at a Pennsylvania hospital. Eight newborns in the neo-natal intensive care unit infected. They were unable to save three of the babies. And what's now being done tonight. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: A battle tonight inside this Pennsylvania hospital to eradicate a deadly infection in its neonatal intensive care unit after it claimed three fragile lives. Sadly, three infants have died. Their deaths may have been a result of the infection complicating an already vulnerable state. Those infants were extremely premature. Reporter: It is called pseudomonas. A very common bacteria, which is often harmless, and in hospitals, can be spread through tubing or equipment. It's really too soon to say exactly where the organism is coming from, but what we have, the information that we have so far suggests that it's some place outside of the neo-natal intensive care unit. Reporter: A total of eight babies, all born prematurely, contracted the waterborne bacterial infection in the hospital. Four have already recovered and one is still being treated with antibiotics. The medical center is temporarily sending mothers who are likely to deliver prematurely and infants bosh at less than 32 weeks to other regional hospitals. They also say they are taking every precaution, including extra cleanings, even though they say they did not find the organism present on any surfaces in the hospital. We're thinking about all those families. Linsey, thank you. Now to the Dallas mayor

