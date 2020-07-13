Transcript for White House attempts to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci

And president trump and the white house accused of targeting Dr. Anthony Fauci. President trump wearing a mask on a visit to Walter reed medical center. The president said he has a very good relationship with Dr. Fauci. Fauci speaking today. He did not mention the president, but he did say where he thinks we are in the pandemic. Here's Jonathan Karl. Reporter: After his advisers put out information critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci, president trump told reporters he gets along just fine with the government's leading expert on infectious diseases. Well, I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fauci. I've had for a long time, right from the beginning. I find him to be a very nice person. I don't always agree with him. Reporter: But the president recently made it clear he's not happy with Dr. Fauci's warnings that the pandemic is far from over. I don't think you can say we're doing great. I mean, we're just not. Dr. Fauci is a nice man, but he's made a lot of mistakes. Reporter: After the president said that, the white house gave reporters a list of quotes from Dr. Fauci from the past several months that the white house said turned out to be wrong. It was an extraordinary move, going negative on the one of the president's own advisers as if he were a political opponent, the press secretary denied this was opposition research. There is no opposition research being dumped to reporters. We were asked a very specific question by "The Washington post," and that question was president trump noted that Dr. Fauci had made some mistakes and we provided a direct answer to what was a direct question. Reporter: Dr. Fauci says he hasn't briefed the president in more than two months. Multiple white house officials tell ABC news that he has a nickname in the west wing, Dr. Gloom and doom. Today, he ignored it all. Focusing on the health crisis. We haven't even begun to see the end of it yet. Reporter: Over the weekend, the president for the first time in public went along with CDC guidelines on masks. Covering his face during a visit to the Walter reed medical center. Joe Biden defending Dr. Fauci today, tweeting Donald Trump needs to spend less time playing golf and more time listening to experts like Dr. Fauci. Biden said if he's elected, he will reach out to Dr. Fauci and ask him to continue his service. Jon, thank you.

