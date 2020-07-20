Transcript for White House coronavirus task force briefings to resume

And this evening, president trump and the coronavirus, after months of criteria similar, he tweeted this photo of himself wearing a mask today. And what he said with that image. And the president also revealing he's now bringing back those day by coronavirus task force briefings, among polls showing Joe Biden with a significant lead and Americans questioning the president's handling of the pandemic. Here's our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl tonight. Reporter: After weeks of saying little to nothing about the surge in covid-19 infections across the country, the president says he's changing course. So I think what we're going to do is, I'll get involved and we'll start doing briefings. Reporter: The move comes after his political advisers warned that if he doesn't convince more people he is taking the pandemic seriously, he is likely to lose in November. We had very successful briefings. I was doing them and we had a lot of people watching, record numbers watching. Reporter: But those briefings abruptly ended not long after the president speculated about injecting disinfectants. Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a Reporter: The president shifted his focus to other subjects, referring to outbreaks of covid-19 as "Embers" that could easily be put out. Chris Wallace of Fox News challenged him on that. But this isn't burning embers, sir? This is a forest fire. No, no. But I don't say -- I say flames, we'll put out the flames. And we'll put out in some cases just burning embers. Florida became more flame-like, but it's -- it's going to be under control. Reporter: He also called Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Gove's leading expert on the virus you an alarmist and said he opposed a national mandate to wear masks. No, I want people to have a certain freedom, and I don't believe in that. No. Reporter: But today, his surgeon general said there is no threat to freedom in asking someone to wear a mask. I'm begging you, please understand that we are not trying to take away your freedoms when we say wear a face covering. Reporter: And later, three months after the CDC recommended people wear masks, the president tweeted this picture, saying, "Many people say that it is patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance. There is nobody more patriotic than me." Congress is now debating another coronavirus relief bill. Both Democrats and Republicans want to include billions of dollars for the states to expand testing. Also more money for the CDC and the nih. The white house has proposed stripping all that money from the bill, saying there's already unspent funds in the pipeline, but that is not going to fly. I talked to congressional Republicans tonight who said that that bill will almost certainly include more money for testing and the CDC and nih. Of course, we'll track it. Jon, thank you.

